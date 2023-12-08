Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
Problem 3.59b
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[ π , 3π/2] ; sec s = ―2√3/3
Secant Function
The secant function, denoted as sec(s), is the reciprocal of the cosine function. It is defined as sec(s) = 1/cos(s). Understanding the secant function is crucial for solving problems involving circular functions, as it helps to determine the angle s when given a specific secant value.
Unit Circle
The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is fundamental in trigonometry as it provides a geometric interpretation of the trigonometric functions. The angles and their corresponding sine, cosine, and secant values can be easily visualized on the unit circle, aiding in finding exact values for trigonometric equations.
Quadrants and Angle Ranges
Trigonometric functions have different signs in different quadrants of the unit circle. The interval [π, 3π/2] corresponds to the third quadrant, where both sine and cosine are negative. Recognizing the quadrant is essential for determining the correct angle that satisfies the given secant value, as it influences the sign and value of the trigonometric functions.
