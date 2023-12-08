Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Secant Function The secant function, denoted as sec(s), is the reciprocal of the cosine function. It is defined as sec(s) = 1/cos(s). Understanding the secant function is crucial for solving problems involving circular functions, as it helps to determine the angle s when given a specific secant value. Recommended video: 6:22 6:22 Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Unit Circle The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is fundamental in trigonometry as it provides a geometric interpretation of the trigonometric functions. The angles and their corresponding sine, cosine, and secant values can be easily visualized on the unit circle, aiding in finding exact values for trigonometric equations. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Introduction to the Unit Circle