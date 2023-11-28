Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cosine Function The cosine function, denoted as cos, is a fundamental trigonometric function that relates the angle of a right triangle to the ratio of the length of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse. It is defined for all real numbers and is periodic with a period of 2π. In the context of the unit circle, cos(s) represents the x-coordinate of a point on the circle corresponding to the angle s. Recommended video: 5:53 5:53 Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Inverse Cosine (arccos) The inverse cosine function, or arccos, is used to find the angle whose cosine is a given value. It is defined for values in the range [-1, 1] and returns angles in the interval [0, π]. This function is essential for solving equations involving cosine, such as finding the angle s when cos(s) = 0.7826. Recommended video: 4:49 4:49 Inverse Cosine