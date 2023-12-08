Table of contents
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
Problem 3.55c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
cot s = 0.5022
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cotangent Function
The cotangent function, denoted as cot(s), is the reciprocal of the tangent function. It is defined as cot(s) = cos(s)/sin(s). In the context of the unit circle, cotangent represents the ratio of the adjacent side to the opposite side in a right triangle. Understanding cotangent is essential for solving equations involving angles and their trigonometric ratios.
Inverse Trigonometric Functions
Inverse trigonometric functions, such as arccot or cot^(-1), are used to find the angle that corresponds to a given trigonometric ratio. For example, if cot(s) = 0.5022, we can use the inverse cotangent function to determine the angle s. These functions are crucial for solving equations where the angle is unknown and must be derived from a known ratio.
Interval [0, π/2]
The interval [0, π/2] represents the range of angles from 0 to 90 degrees, where all trigonometric functions are positive. This interval is significant when solving trigonometric equations because it restricts the possible values of s, ensuring that the solution is within the first quadrant. Understanding the implications of this interval helps in determining the correct angle that satisfies the given cotangent value.
