Cotangent Function The cotangent function, denoted as cot(s), is the reciprocal of the tangent function. It is defined as cot(s) = cos(s)/sin(s). In the context of the unit circle, cotangent represents the ratio of the adjacent side to the opposite side in a right triangle. Understanding cotangent is essential for solving equations involving angles and their trigonometric ratios.

Inverse Trigonometric Functions Inverse trigonometric functions, such as arccot or cot^(-1), are used to find the angle that corresponds to a given trigonometric ratio. For example, if cot(s) = 0.5022, we can use the inverse cotangent function to determine the angle s. These functions are crucial for solving equations where the angle is unknown and must be derived from a known ratio.