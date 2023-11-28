Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadrantal Angles Quadrantal angles are angles that are multiples of π/2 radians (90 degrees), specifically 0, π/2, π, 3π/2, and 2π. These angles correspond to the points on the unit circle where the sine or cosine values are either 0, 1, or -1. Understanding these angles is crucial for determining the sign of trigonometric functions in different quadrants.

Unit Circle The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is a fundamental tool in trigonometry, as it allows us to visualize the values of sine and cosine for various angles. The coordinates of points on the unit circle correspond to the cosine and sine values of the angles, helping to determine whether these values are positive or negative based on the angle's location.