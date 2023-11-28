Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
Problem 3.58
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Without using a calculator, decide whether each function value is positive or negative. (Hint: Consider the radian measures of the quadrantal angles, and remember that π ≈ 3.14.)
cos 6
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Quadrantal Angles
Quadrantal angles are angles that are multiples of π/2 radians (90 degrees), specifically 0, π/2, π, 3π/2, and 2π. These angles correspond to the points on the unit circle where the sine or cosine values are either 0, 1, or -1. Understanding these angles is crucial for determining the sign of trigonometric functions in different quadrants.
Recommended video:
6:36
Quadratic Formula
Unit Circle
The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is a fundamental tool in trigonometry, as it allows us to visualize the values of sine and cosine for various angles. The coordinates of points on the unit circle correspond to the cosine and sine values of the angles, helping to determine whether these values are positive or negative based on the angle's location.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle
Radian Measure
Radian measure is a way of measuring angles based on the radius of a circle. One radian is the angle formed when the arc length is equal to the radius of the circle. Understanding radian measures is essential for evaluating trigonometric functions, especially when angles are not standard degrees, as it allows for accurate calculations and comparisons of angles in the context of the unit circle.
Recommended video:
5:04
Converting between Degrees & Radians
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Unit Circle with a bite sized video explanation from Callie RethmanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice