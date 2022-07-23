Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Unit Circle The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is fundamental in trigonometry as it provides a geometric interpretation of the sine, cosine, and tangent functions. The coordinates of points on the unit circle correspond to the cosine and sine values of angles, allowing for the determination of trigonometric function values for various angles. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Introduction to the Unit Circle

Sine Function The sine function, denoted as sin(θ), represents the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the hypotenuse in a right triangle. In the context of the unit circle, it gives the y-coordinate of a point on the circle corresponding to an angle θ. Understanding the sine function is crucial for solving equations involving sine values, such as finding angles that yield specific sine outputs. Recommended video: 5:53 5:53 Graph of Sine and Cosine Function