Circular Functions Circular functions, also known as trigonometric functions, relate the angles of a circle to the ratios of its sides. The primary circular functions include sine, cosine, and tangent, which are defined based on the unit circle. For any angle θ, the cosine function, cos(θ), represents the x-coordinate of the point on the unit circle corresponding to that angle.

Negative Angles In trigonometry, negative angles indicate a clockwise rotation from the positive x-axis. The cosine function is an even function, meaning that cos(-θ) = cos(θ). This property allows us to simplify calculations involving negative angles by using their positive counterparts, making it easier to find values for functions like cos(-0.2443).