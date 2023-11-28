Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
Problem 3.63
Textbook Question
Find the approximate value of s, to four decimal places, in the interval [0, π/2] that makes each statement true.
sin s = 0.9918
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Sine Function
The sine function, denoted as sin, is a fundamental trigonometric function that relates the angle of a right triangle to the ratio of the length of the opposite side to the hypotenuse. It is periodic and oscillates between -1 and 1. In the context of the unit circle, sin s represents the y-coordinate of a point on the circle corresponding to the angle s.
Inverse Sine Function
The inverse sine function, or arcsin, is used to determine the angle whose sine is a given value. It is denoted as sin⁻¹(x) and is defined for values in the range [-1, 1]. The output of arcsin is restricted to the interval [-π/2, π/2], but when considering the sine function's periodicity, we can find angles in other intervals, such as [0, π/2].
Interval Notation
Interval notation is a mathematical notation used to represent a range of values. In this case, the interval [0, π/2] indicates that we are looking for solutions within the closed range from 0 to π/2, inclusive. This is important for determining the valid angles for which the sine function can yield the specified value, ensuring that the solution adheres to the constraints of the problem.
