Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Secant Function The secant function, denoted as sec(s), is the reciprocal of the cosine function. It is defined as sec(s) = 1/cos(s). Understanding this relationship is crucial for solving equations involving secant, as it allows us to express sec(s) in terms of cosine, which can then be manipulated to find the angle s. Recommended video: 6:22 6:22 Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions

Inverse Trigonometric Functions Inverse trigonometric functions, such as arccosine, are used to find angles when the value of a trigonometric function is known. For example, if sec(s) = 1.0806, we can first find cos(s) and then use the arccos function to determine the angle s. This concept is essential for solving for angles in trigonometric equations. Recommended video: 4:28 4:28 Introduction to Inverse Trig Functions