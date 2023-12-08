Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Circular Functions Circular functions, also known as trigonometric functions, relate the angles of a circle to the ratios of its sides. The primary circular functions include sine, cosine, tangent, and their reciprocals: cosecant, secant, and cotangent. Understanding these functions is essential for evaluating angles and their corresponding values in various contexts, including calculus and physics. Recommended video: 5:57 5:57 Graphs of Common Functions

Secant Function The secant function, denoted as sec(θ), is the reciprocal of the cosine function. It is defined as sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). This function is particularly useful in trigonometry for solving problems involving right triangles and circular motion, and it can be calculated using a calculator for any angle expressed in radians or degrees. Recommended video: 6:22 6:22 Graphs of Secant and Cosecant Functions