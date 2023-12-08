Table of contents
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
Problem 3.49
Find a calculator approximation to four decimal places for each circular function value.
sec 7.3159
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Circular Functions
Circular functions, also known as trigonometric functions, relate the angles of a circle to the ratios of its sides. The primary circular functions include sine, cosine, tangent, and their reciprocals: cosecant, secant, and cotangent. Understanding these functions is essential for evaluating angles and their corresponding values in various contexts, including calculus and physics.
Secant Function
The secant function, denoted as sec(θ), is the reciprocal of the cosine function. It is defined as sec(θ) = 1/cos(θ). This function is particularly useful in trigonometry for solving problems involving right triangles and circular motion, and it can be calculated using a calculator for any angle expressed in radians or degrees.
Calculator Approximations
Calculator approximations involve using a scientific or graphing calculator to compute the values of trigonometric functions to a specified degree of accuracy, such as four decimal places. This process typically requires inputting the angle in the correct mode (radians or degrees) and understanding how to read and interpret the output. Mastery of this skill is crucial for accurately solving trigonometric problems in both academic and practical applications.
