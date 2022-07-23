Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Quadrantal Angles Quadrantal angles are angles that lie on the axes of the Cartesian coordinate system, specifically at 0, π/2, π, 3π/2, and 2π radians. These angles correspond to the points where the sine and cosine functions take on specific values: sin(0) = 0, sin(π/2) = 1, sin(π) = 0, sin(3π/2) = -1, and sin(2π) = 0. Understanding these angles is crucial for determining the sign of trigonometric functions.

Unit Circle The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of the coordinate plane. It is a fundamental tool in trigonometry, as it allows us to visualize the values of sine and cosine for any angle. The coordinates of points on the unit circle correspond to the cosine and sine of the angle, respectively, helping to determine whether these values are positive or negative based on the angle's location in the coordinate system.