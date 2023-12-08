Table of contents
- 0. Review of College Algebra4h 43m
- 1. Measuring Angles39m
- 2. Trigonometric Functions on Right Triangles2h 5m
- 3. Unit Circle1h 19m
- 4. Graphing Trigonometric Functions1h 19m
- 5. Inverse Trigonometric Functions and Basic Trigonometric Equations1h 41m
- 6. Trigonometric Identities and More Equations2h 34m
- 7. Non-Right Triangles1h 38m
- 8. Vectors2h 25m
- 9. Polar Equations2h 5m
- 10. Parametric Equations1h 6m
- 11. Graphing Complex Numbers1h 7m
3. Unit Circle
Defining the Unit Circle
Problem 3.57b
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Find the exact value of s in the given interval that has the given circular function value.
[ 0, π/2] ; cos s = √2/2
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:0m:0s
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Cosine Function
The cosine function is a fundamental trigonometric function that relates the angle of a right triangle to the ratio of the length of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse. It is defined for all real numbers and is periodic with a period of 2π. The cosine function takes values between -1 and 1, and specific angles yield well-known cosine values, such as cos(π/4) = √2/2.
Recommended video:
5:53
Graph of Sine and Cosine Function
Unit Circle
The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is a crucial tool in trigonometry, as it allows for the visualization of the sine and cosine functions. The coordinates of any point on the unit circle correspond to the cosine and sine of the angle formed with the positive x-axis, making it easier to determine exact values for trigonometric functions.
Recommended video:
06:11
Introduction to the Unit Circle
Principal Values of Trigonometric Functions
Principal values refer to the specific angles within a defined interval where a trigonometric function takes a particular value. For cosine, the principal values are typically found in the intervals [0, π] for angles in radians. In this case, since we are looking for s in the interval [0, π/2], we need to identify the angle whose cosine equals √2/2, which is π/4.
Recommended video:
6:04
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Watch next
Master Introduction to the Unit Circle with a bite sized video explanation from Callie RethmanStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice