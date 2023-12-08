Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Cosine Function The cosine function is a fundamental trigonometric function that relates the angle of a right triangle to the ratio of the length of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse. It is defined for all real numbers and is periodic with a period of 2π. The cosine function takes values between -1 and 1, and specific angles yield well-known cosine values, such as cos(π/4) = √2/2. Recommended video: 5:53 5:53 Graph of Sine and Cosine Function

Unit Circle The unit circle is a circle with a radius of one centered at the origin of a coordinate plane. It is a crucial tool in trigonometry, as it allows for the visualization of the sine and cosine functions. The coordinates of any point on the unit circle correspond to the cosine and sine of the angle formed with the positive x-axis, making it easier to determine exact values for trigonometric functions. Recommended video: 06:11 06:11 Introduction to the Unit Circle