t-Test Calculations

So in this question it states you want to determine if concentrations of hydrocarbons in seawater measured by fluorescence are significantly different than concentrations measured by a second method, specifically based on the use of gas chromatography slash flame ionization detection, which is labeled as G C f I D. You measure the concentrations of a certified standard reference material, which is 100 Micro Moller. In both methods, you have seven times. Specifically you first measure each sample by fluorescence and then measure by the same the same sample by G C F I. D. The concentration is determined by the two methods are shown below. Alright, so we have these seven samples being measured by two completely different methods and we know that because we're doing it by two completely different methods which were then going to compare to one another, then we know that this is a paired data test. So it's paired data. So that tells us what formula we need to use in order to figure out our standard deviation as well as our t calculated value. Now, here it says calculate the appropriate statistic to compare the two sets of measurements. Alright, so again, we're looking at two entirely different methods in order to figure out these values and because they're totally different methods, we're gonna compare them by the paired data uh steps. So we're gonna say here following paired data, T calculated equals here, this represents our mean difference in absolute terms divided by our standard deviation times the number of measurements, which is N. And then we're gonna say our standard deviation equals Square root and it's the summation of each difference minus the mean difference squared divided by number of measurements -1. Now, how do we figure out our difference? Well here we're gonna come up with another column which is our difference. So what we're gonna do is we're gonna take each one of these numbers and subtract them from each other. So this is 100.2 minus one oh 1.21 oh 1.1 which equals negative .9. And then we're gonna do 100.9 -100.5. So that's .4 99.2 -100.2 which gives me negative .3 99.9, We're gonna have 100.1 -100.2 which is negative .1 100.1 -99.8 which equals .3 101.1 -100.7 equals .4 And then 100 -99.9 which equals .1. So all we've just done is figure out the differences when we're just subtracting these values from one another. Alright, now that we have that we're gonna have to figure out what our mean differences. So just like any mean we're gonna take each one of the differences, add them up together and divide by the number of measurements. So it's gonna be negative .9 Plus .4 Plus negative 0.3 plus negative 0.1 plus 0.3 plus 0.4 plus 0.1 divided by The number of measurements which is seven. When we do that, that's gonna give me negative .014 as my mean difference. Next we're gonna do our standard deviation. So here's standard deviation. You're gonna take each difference measurement, so negative 0.9 minus the mean difference, so minus a minus 0.14 squared plus 0.4 minus a minus 0.1014 squared plus negative 0.3 minus a minus 0.14 squared plus negative 0.1 minus a minus 0.14 squared. So you can see that this is very tedious but you gotta make sure you plug them in correctly, 0.3 minus a minus 0.14 squared plus run a little bit out of space. 0.4 minus a minus 0.14 squared plus 0.1 minus a minus 0.14 squared Divided by the number of measurements which is 7 -1 realized here. That because we're dealing with differences, all we're really paying attention to are these values here. These other numbers that we have initially these numbers here, they were just there to help us figure out the differences. We don't pay attention to them anymore. So we do all that and we plug it in. We get our standard deviation as 0.47. Okay, so now that we have that we can figure out what our t calculated is. So t calculate here equals again the mean difference, absolute terms divided by standard deviation, times number of measurements, square word of them, so that equals point uh negative and absolute brackets .1014, Divided by .47 times square root of seven measurements. Again, we're dealing with these seven measurements here. So here when we do that we get our t calculated As .08. Now here let's assume that we're dealing with a 95% confidence interval because that's quite the common percentage to look at. So here are T calculated Again is .08. All you gotta do is go back to your students tea table here we have to figure out our degrees of freedom. So your degrees of freedom, which I'll abbreviate as D O. F is n minus one. So the number of measurements from the differences is seven minus one. So that's a degree of freedom of six. So look at your student's T table, look for degrees of freedom of six, then move over to the right and look for 95% confidence interval. See where they to meet, they meet where ti cal tea table Would equal 2.447. So we're gonna say here that T calculated is less than tea table because of that. Even though we use two separate methods, we're going to say that there doesn't appear to be any significant difference between both methods. So whether you're using fluorescence or G C F I. D, either method more or less gives us um similar means for the two sample populations. So again, we used paired data here because we're dealing with analyzing populations by completely two different methods. One was fluorescence method and the other one was G G C F I. D. When we're using completely different methods, we rely on the paired data approach. If the methods are different and we're testing two populations, then we have to look to see if their variances are equal or not, determining if their variances are equal or not. Helps to determine which set of equations to use to figure out the calculated standard deviation and your degrees of freedom.

