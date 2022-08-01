t-Test Calculations

So here it states a student wishing to calculate the amount of arsenic and cigarettes decides to run two separate methods in her analysis, the results shown in parts per million are shown below. Alright, so we have five samples for both methods here, it asks us is there a significant difference between the two analytical methods under a 95% confidence interval? Alright, so we're dealing with confidence intervals. So we know we're gonna be dealing with T calculated in some way, realize here that we're not dealing with just one method with a set of measurements, so we can't just simply um use our T. Score formula to find T. Calculated and compared to our tea table because we're dealing with two different methods with their own set of samples. We're gonna have to rely on the T. Test. Now the T test basically we're gonna say here if our T calculated which is what we're going to figure out is greater than our tea table. We're gonna say that there is a significant difference in terms of the means for these two different methods. If we calculate T and we see that it is less than our tea table, then we will say there is no significant difference. Now, how do we figure out T calculated? Remember from the previous page, when it comes to our T. Test T calculated, can be determined in three different ways either by figuring out we have equal variances and therefore we use those set of equations, we have unequal variances. So we use a different set of equations or if we have paired data in which we use yet another set of equations here, they're talking about two separate methods. So two different runs under different situation. Therefore this is impaired data. That means we have to determine are the variances in these two methods, Are they equal or they non equal determining that will determine which formula we use for T calculated and for our standard deviations or our degrees of freedom. All right. So we have to figure out what their variances are. Remember, variance is just your standard deviation squared. Alright. We're gonna say here, we first have to figure out what our means are for each. So for method one, we're gonna say that are meaner average equals each one of the measurements divided by the total number of measurements divided by five. So, when we do that, that gives us 92.1 for the mean or average of our first method. For the second method we do the same thing again. So add up each one of the measurements divided by the total number of measurements. So divide by five. So this equals 92.06. Alright, now that we've determined that we're gonna now find the standard deviations of the to and from that information will be able to determine. Are they equal or not equal? And that will determine which set of equations. We should use to figure out t calculated. Now we're gonna need room guys. So let me take myself out of the image. Alright, So Let's Look at Method one. Now, remember from previous videos, that standard deviation which we're just gonna label as s equals square root, and we have the summation of each measurement minus the average or mean squared Divided by number of measurements -1. So for Method one, standard deviation equals 1, 10.5 minus the average that we found for Method one squared. Next meth measurement 93.1 -92.1 Squared 63.0 -92.1 Squared plus 72.3 minus 92.1 squared. And then finally 121.6 minus 92.1 squared Divided by N -1. And is the number of measurements, which is 5 -1. So here when we do all that, we get a standard deviation of 24.742. Okay, next method to its standard deviation same exact process. So here we have one oh 4.7 minus 92.6 squared plus 95.8 minus 92.6 squared Plus 71.2 -2 92.1 Squared Oh actually 92.06 squared plus 69.9 minus 92.6 squared And then finally plus 1 18.7 minus 92.6 squared Divided by number of measurements, which is 5 -1. So here, when we do that, our standard deviation comes out to 21.27. Remember, your variance is just your standard deviation squared. So it would just be 24.742 squared. So here, when we do that, We get a value of 612.167 And then 21.27 Squared Equals 452.413. So here we have our variances for both, we can see that they are in their very much different values. Okay, so we say here that the variances are not equal to one another and because the variances are not equal to one another, that tells us which formula to use to figure out my t calculated, calculated. So, we're gonna say unequal variances, variances that are equal to one another really are different by less than one from one another. Here, they're different by um well over 100 from one another. All right, So, we know that we're dealing with unequal variances. So now we're gonna use the formula to figure out t calculated when the variances are not equal. So, t calculated when the variances are not equal equals x. So average or mean of Method one minus average or mean of method to in absolute brackets divided by square root of standard deviation one squared divided by n one plus standard deviation two squared divided by N two. So that's our formula that we're gonna use to figure out t. Calculated all we do now is input the values that we got. So that's 90 92.1 minus 92.6, Divided by 24.742 Squared divided by five plus. Okay we're taking the square root of this part right here And this is gonna be 21.27 squared Divided by five equals. Alright so now we're gonna say this top portion up here is 0.4 for the bottom portion let's plug in these values here and figure out what number we're gonna get and then we'll see what are ti calculator comes out to being. So here plugging all that in. Okay so that will be squared. So we have that portion right there. So this right here comes out to being 1 22.433. And then this portion here comes out to being plus 90.48-6 equals. So let's see when we plug that in what that gives us. So that comes out to being .002741 from IT calculated. So we have to double check our numbers so that's our T. Calculated for right now now we're gonna have to compare that T. Calculated to our tea table value. But remember we know that we're dealing with a 95% confidence interval. So we know what percentage we're dealing with but we still can't use the tea table yet because we are also missing our degrees of freedom now associated with this T calculated when the variance is not equal, is also our formula for degrees of freedom. This can be kind of complicated. So degrees of freedom when we have unequal variances is this equation? So it's it's a pretty big equation. Again, you're not gonna be expected to memorize this. Um you'd be given this on a formula sheet, so don't freak out too much by the length of this equation. So here are degrees of freedom would be here, It be standard deviation one squared divided by the measurements for Method one plus standard deviation two squared Divided by number of measurements for Method two. So this is all squared divided by standard deviation one squared divided by measurements. This is squared divided by number of measurements from method one minus one plus standard deviation two squared divided by number of measurements from Method two squared Divided by number of measurements for Method 1 -1. So you can see that it's a huge big mess of numbers. Now, if you do this correctly, what you should get for the top portion, when you plug all this in and you take the square, you should get 4533 3.2 divided by and then the bottom portion would get here 3747.48. When we do this portion plus 24 6.77. When we do this portion here And then that comes out to 7.8 or roughly? 8.0. Remember our degrees of freedom needs to be a whole number. So we just round up to 8.0. Now go back a few pages. Look at the tea table, we have 84° of freedom. We have a 95% confidence interval. We're looking at make those numbers meet up. If you look at it correctly, you'll see that the T value according to our tea table equals 2.306. So that's our tea table value. Now We come up here and remember the two conditions whether tea table is greater or less than T calculated. So we found out that tea table was 2.306. Right. And then we saw that R. T. calculated is this value here? .002743. Okay, so then here I think that was the number right .002741. Yes. All right. So we can see here that our tea table value is a bigger number than R. T. Calculated value. So what does that mean? That means that there is no significant difference in the means between the two methods or two populations in this case. So remember for a question like this when they're talking about two sets of data, they each represent a population. We're going to require the T. Test in order to test the means between those two populations. So we have to first figure out what our averages were for both and from that we'd be able to determine their standard deviations from the standard deviations. You can calculate your variances. If the variances are unequal, we did this method to find our answer. If the variances had been equal, then we would have used the other set of values to find T. Calculated R. S. Pulled and our degrees of freedom and then still compared to our tea table to see if there is a significant difference or not. So just remember the steps that we employed here. Remember the use of the tea table as well as the formulas from the previous page, whenever we're dealing with on percent confidence intervals and the T. Test.

