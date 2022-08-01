So here we say that the T. Test is used to test the mean or average between populations. And we're gonna say one of which could be the standard. Now, in order to test the similarities and differences between these populations, we utilize the T. Score to find R. T. Score, we employ the T. Score formula. Now we use the T. Score formula when we don't know what the population standard deviation is. Remember your standard deviation is just s as the total number of measurements increases, our standard deviation transitions into our population standard deviation which is sigma. And here this T score formula is used when the sample size is less than 30, size is greater than 30 would require the use of the Z. Test. We won't worry about the Z. Test because when it comes to population sizes that are that large, we'd have to use some type of software like Microsoft Excel in order to do those large calculations. Now here are T score formula is T equals our sample average minus new sub zero which represents our population average divided by our standard deviation which is s divided by the square root of the number of samples or or measurements which is n. Now how does the T score tell us about similarities and differences between our populations, what we're gonna say here that the larger the T score than the more different the populations are from one another. And then we're gonna say here the smaller the T score then the more similar they are to one another. Now here we use this T. Score formula when we're looking at um one population and we're just trying to figure out um just basic information in terms of it. Now when we're comparing different populations to one another we could use three variations of a T calculated value. Now here we can look at our T calculated for equal variants for unequal variance and for paired data. Now remember your variance is just your standard deviation squared. Now we're going to say here when our standard deviation is equal for both populations, we use these two sets of data here, T calculated will equal the absolute value of the average of of population one minus the average of population two divided by s pulled times the square root of the measurements, multiplied divided by the measurements added together. Now S pulled would have its own formula here where we're dealing with the standard deviation squared of population one times the number of measurements of population 1 -1 plus the standard deviation of population two squared times its number of measurements -1. Here. On the bottom we have the measurement of population one plus the measurement of population to -2. That bottom portion also represents the degrees of freedom involved. Now when the variances are not equal between my two populations, then I use these two sets of data again we use one to help us figure out what our T calculated, would be. Notice the differences in the formula whether the variances are equal or not. You're not gonna be expected to memorize these normally you'd give your given a formula sheet in which you can use them but also always referred to your professor just in case these calculations, these formulas can get very complicated. So it's always best just to give them to you here, the degrees of freedom, we can see also get much more complicated In order to figure out our degrees of freedom for unequal variances. We'd have to use this large formula here again, we're still dealing with standard deviations of population one and two measurements of population one and two. And then here on the bottom you have their measurements -1. Now paired data, paired data is used when we have two populations done by completely different methods. So let's say you're trying to analyze the reactivity or fluorescence of some type of material. You have a bunch of different methods that can be used that are very different from one another. In that case we rely on paired data to figure out T calculated in this case it's really just a comparison of the two methods to determine if your T calculated is given value For the 1st 2. We may be looking at two different populations but we're doing we're using the same type of software and same types of methods in order to figure out our T calculated. Now the whole point of figuring out T calculated at this point would be then to compare it to our tea table. So you'd find your T. Calculated and you can compare it to your T. Table if your T calculated happens to be greater than your T. Table. Remember we looked at our tea table when we're dealing with just figuring out confidence intervals, it'd be that same exact table. If T calculated were found to be greater than tea table, then you would say there is a significant difference in the average or means of the two populations in which you're examining. And if your T calculated were less, then you would say that there is no significant difference between the average or means between the two populations. So again, for the first two, where we're looking at variances, you determine if your variance between the two populations are equal or not, to determine which one of the two methods to use for these first two. This one and this one you're using the same type of method to analyze your population. Maybe you're using uh let's see, you're using some type of mass spectrometry or something to analyze the weight of an object to different populations. Since you're using the same method for both. You'd rely on these first two. And then for the final ones, he paired again, you're using vastly different methods in order to analyze the mass. Maybe you're relying on mass spectrometry to figure out the mass of one population samples. And then you're using just a basic balance to figure out the mass of a second set of samples. Since the methods are different, you would then compare them to one another. So just remember the subtle differences that lie between calculating T calculated for each one of these populations, and once you have your T calculated, you can use tea table to see if there is a big difference between the means of these populations or not.

