Standard Potential Calculations 1

So here in states use the standard half cell potentials listed below to calculate the standard cell potential for the following reaction occurring in an electrochemical cell at 25 degrees Celsius here, it says, assume the concentrations have approached unity. So here we're given concentrations of our ions. So we have to assume that they have approached one Moeller. Therefore we don't have to use the energy equation. And can simply say that our self potential equals r cathodes minus an out. Now. Typically we would say that the smaller value would represent oxidation and therefore my anodes and that the larger cell potential would represent reduction and therefore my cathode. But we cannot say that when we're given the overall equation, when we're given the overall equation, we actually have to look at the overall equation and determine what's being oxidized and what's being reduced. And in that regard, then we say, who's the cap and who's the anodes. Now, if we look, we say that chlorine goes from its natural state, which is an oxidation number of zero to its charged form -1. So here chlorine goes from being zero to minus one. So its oxidation number reduced itself, Therefore, reduction has occurred. And therefore that represents the cathode, which happens to be the larger E value. But again, we can only say that the E value given the larger one is the cathode only when they don't give us an overall equation because they give us an overall equation, we actually have to use the overall equation to determine who is truly the cathode and who is truly the anodes. Now here, iron goes from being zero for its oxidation number two plus three. So it's oxidation number increased. Therefore underwent oxidation and represents the anodes. Now that we know who's the catholic, whose piano? Based on the overall equation, we can say that our standard cell potential. So the little zero here equals cathode minus a node. So that's 1.396 volts minus a minus 0.40 volts. So minus of a minus really means that we're adding them together. So we get at the end is 1.436 volts for this reaction. And what that tells me is that this is a spontaneous process in which chlorine would naturally become reduced when in the presence of iron solid. So just remember we can say that the larger E value equals cathode, smaller E value equals the anodes. When we are not given the overall equation. When you're given the overall equation, you actually have to look at that instead to determine who's been reduced and therefore represents the cathode and who's been oxidized and therefore represents the adult. Now that we've seen this basic example, move on to example to attempt it on your own. Once you do come back and see if your answer matches up with mine

