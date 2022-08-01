Standard Potential

So in this example it says determine the electrical or electric potential that results from a given galvanic cell. In the illustration, we show that this half reaction is transferring electrons. So this half reaction here is transferring electrons. They're moving away from this half reaction to the silver half reaction. The movement of electron tells us which one is the an old and which one is the cathode. Remember at the an ode we always have oxidation when we have a loss of electrons. So this here represents my an ode here. This represents my cathode. Now we don't necessarily need this illustration for the electrons moving from the an ode to the cathode to tell them apart. There's a few things we can look at here. We have lithium in its neutral natural state, so its oxidation number zero and then here we have lithium plus one. So it's oxidation now is plus one. We could have also said that the oxidation number goes from zero to plus one. It is increased because it has undergone oxidation. Which means that this has to be the anodes on the other side. We have plus one and zero for the oxidation numbers, we can see that the oxidation number decreases. Therefore it has to represent reduction and therefore the cathode. In addition to this, we could have looked at the potential is given for each half reaction. Remember up above we said that the larger your value is, the more likely reduction will occur and the small your potential is the more likely oxidation will occur. So this one having the larger E value tells me that this has to be reduction because we don't we're not giving any concentrations for the ions. We assume that the concentrations have approached unity therefore equal one. And because of that we can simply say that our overall cell potential equals cathode which is positive minus E minus. So that would be 0.799 volts minus A -3.040V and a minus of a minus really means plus. So overall this is 3.839V of electricity that have been generated from the movement of electrons from the annual compartment to the cathode compartment. Remember earlier on we talked about the value of your cell potential could determine if this is a spontaneous process or not because our overall cell potential is greater than zero. We know that this is a spontaneous process which makes sense because a galvanic or voltaic cell represents a spontaneous electrochemical cell. So remember this is just the fundamentals to help us determine what the overall cell potential is. Later on, we talked about concentrations different from one Moeller. We'll have to utilize the use of the nerds equation with the nurse equation. We have to be very careful in terms of concentrations of ions as well as the moles of ions to determine the correct overall cell potential for Now just assume that the concentrations equal unity because they're not given to us and therefore we simply use this version to help us determine the overall cell potential. Mhm.

