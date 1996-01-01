Standard Potential

so voltage which was represented by a variable E represents the amount of work done in electrochemical cell as electrons travel from one electrode to another. Remember that one vault is equal to jewels over coolants. Now here we have half reactions written as reductions, the written as reductions because the electrons are all written as reactant. We have the oxidation number of our reactions decreasing as it becomes a product. And here we've highlighted this particular equation because this one here represents the she electrode. So this is our reference electrode. When we talk about the potential or voltage of a particular half reaction, it's in reference when compared to the she electrode. So here this is 1.507V. Which means it has that much of a likelihood of undergoing a reduction. Then the she electrode realize here that the larger the potential of a half reaction, the more wants to be reduced. So the more likely reduction will occur and the smaller your value then the more likely oxidation will occur. So what we can say here from this chart is that hydrogen will the she electrode when it's being compared to these bottom three because it has a higher voltage or higher self potential. It wants to be reduced more so than the bottom three reactions. And then when comparing it to these top reactions, because they have cell potentials that are larger than zero. They have a greater tendency of being reduced instead of the she electrode. So by comparing the cell potentials between different half reactions, you can determine which one wants to be oxidized and which one wants to be reduced. This is important because this will help us determine the overall cell potential and overall voltage that can be generated from a galvanic or voltaic cell. So we're gonna say here when combining two half reactions together the cell potential for the for the total net reaction is given when the reaction, when the concentrations approach unity. So that means that they're gonna approach one. So here one Molar. So as the concentrations approach one Moeller, we're gonna say that we can just say that our self potential or S. L. Equals E plus minus E minus. We're gonna say E plus here represents the cathode electrode E minus. He represents the anodes electrode. So this is basically saying cathode minus an ode will give us our overall cell potential. Realize that this equation is this simple again, when the concentrations are equal to one molar, if the concentrations are not equal to one molar then this equation cannot be used to figure out our overall cell potential. In those cases we have to rely on the nurse equation in order to find our correct cell potential. So for now just realize that if you are not given the concentrations of the ions reacting within a given redox reaction, we assume that the concentrations have approached unity therefore equal one and therefore our equation is just simply this here. Now that we've gotten down the basics in terms of cell potential and how the value of E. Can help us determine which one is being reduced versus oxidized. Attempt to do the practice question here on the bottom here were given two half reactions were given half reaction for lithium and a half reaction for silver based on their given cell potential values, determine what my overall cell potential would be for this particular galvanic cell. Once you do that, come back and see if your answer matches up with mine.

