Analyte Oxidation State

So within a given redox detraction we have the an elite and we have our tight trend. We're going to say here that it is common for the an elite to exist in multiple oxidation states while in solution so will possess multiple charges. And we're gonna say when we do any type of quantitative analysis, it has to be converted to just one oxidative state. Now we're gonna say for example, iron itself can exist as two different forms. It can exist as iron too or iron three. Now if we have a solution that contains both of these ions that won't help us in terms of our redox filtration. So what we would do is we could basically add either a reducing agent or an oxidizing agent to this solution of these two ions and in that way get rid of one of them. Once we've gotten down to one oxidation state for our iron we can utilize that ion and either do an oxidation with it or a reduction. Now a common type of oxidizing agent is tends to be used with these ions. Is your Siri. Um For ion serum for ion is one of the strongest oxidizing agents that exists. So as an oxidizing agent it would basically remove an electron from iron. So if we're going to remove an electron from iron, that means iron is gonna become more positive. And since these are the two forms that it can exist in it have to react with F. E. Two plus removing an electron from it means that iron now becomes F. E. Three plus this year it oxidizes iron too by removing its electron so it accepts that electron. So now it becomes Siri um three plus. And that's how these oxidizing agents and reducing agents behave. The either help to oxidize one of the forms of a particular ion. So at the end our solution possesses only one particular oxidation state for that given ion from there, we then continue with our redox filtration. Now here, if we're talking about reducing agents, we call them auxiliary reducing agents. We're gonna say an auxiliary reducing agent represents an easily oxidized metal. Typically we have zinc and silver but also less commonly used tin and cadmium here there are reducing agents so they're going to help reduce one of the ions forgiven solution. And it's part of what we call the pre reduction step. We're gonna reduce one of these ions so that at the end we have only one of the ions remaining that can then undergo some type of redox filtration. Now we're gonna say that these oxygen reducing agents there present as either solids powders or part of what we call a reduction column. Now they reduced the an elite to one oxidation state. Once the an elite has obtained a single oxidation state, the reducing agent is then removed and then we do our redox filtration. Now we're gonna say that the two types of reduction columns that exists in the first one we have what's called the jones reducto er and here this is just your reduction column is filled with a zinc amalgam. So that's basically zinc bonded to mercury. And we're gonna say in the process the zinc metal reduces the an elite while it is oxidized. So here are zinc amalgam, it's going to help to reduce the an elite in the process. We have our zinc here, that's two plus. And remember if it's helping to reduce the other species, that means it itself is being oxidized. So that's how it loses these two electrons. And then here we have our mercury liquid that has basically decoupled itself from the zinc amalgam. Now our other common reduction column is called the Walden reducto. Er So here this one is filled with basic little pebbles or Granules of solid silver metal. And we're gonna say while the analyzed solution is infused with acid. So the solution itself is acidified. Here we have our silver solid, it's going to react with the chloride ion, it gets oxidized and becomes plus one and that's how it's able to combine with the chloride ion that's minus one here. This represents the electron that it's lost, that electron that it's lost. Will then go to the an elite and reduce it so that we have only one oxidation state for that particular an Elite. Remember the whole point of an auxiliary reducing agent is to donate an electron or more to an an elite in order to have only one oxidation state at the end. Once we get to that one ion, we can do a redox filtration with that, given an elite, now that we've talked about auxiliary reducing agents, come back and see what we say in terms of auxiliary oxidizing agents.

