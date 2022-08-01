Analyte Oxidation State

Alright guys, so now we're gonna take a look at our auxiliary oxidizing agents, we're gonna say the ox. Ilary oxidizing agents, basically just oxidize the an elite. And in the process of this they themselves are reduced because they're oxidizing the an elite to just one oxidative state. We say that this is part of our pre oxidation stage. So we're gonna create or keep the an elite that has the more positive charge which therefore corresponds to the greater oxidation number. Now we're gonna say here that peroxide dye sulfate which is this represents a powerful oxidizing agent that works in conjunction with the silver catalyst. So here in this reaction we have proxy di sulfate reacting with silver ion here, it's going to be reduced which is why we have the electrons here as reactant. In the process we create our sulfate ion. And then here this represents our new oxidizing agent that can then react with another species in order to oxidize it. Now we're gonna say here that this oxidizing mixture can oxidize for example, manganese to ion to permanganate ion, it could oxidize Siri um three plus two serie um four plus. And that that shows you the power of this oxidizing agent mixture because syria represents one of the strongest oxidizing agents out there. But this ox Ilary oxidizing agent is so strong that it's even able to oxidize Syria. Now from there we also have our di chrome eight. Well here we're gonna have chromium being chromium three ions being oxidized to die chrome eight ion we have here, this is our then it'll cat ion and then we have VO two plus and this is just our vanadium for oxide. Cat ion. Now beside proxy di sulfate, we also have hydrogen peroxide which is H 202. It represents another powerful oxidizing agent. This one though, can work within an acidic or basic environment. Here in this general equation we have our proxy acid, hydrogen peroxide. Actually, hydrogen peroxide operating within an acidic environment. Again it's being reduced so that it can oxidize something else in the process of its reduction, it's going to be calm two moles of water as a liquid. Now in basic solutions it oxidizes Okay, so here in basic solutions it could oxidize cobalt to ion to cobalt three ion, It could oxidize iron to to Iron three, it could also oxidize manganese to ion to manganese for oxide. Now, if we switch it from a basic solution to an acidic solution, it now acts like an auxiliary reducing agent. So now it's going to reduce here, it could reduce die chrome eight ion into chromium three ion or it could reduce permanganate ion into manganese to ion. So it's more versatile than the proxy di sulfide sulfate because depending on the solution that it's in, it can act either as an auxiliary oxidizing agent and oxidize or can act as an auxiliary reducing agent and reduce. Now other commonly used oxidizing agents also include a silver oxide in organic. We tend to talk about silver compounds that act as oxidizing agents as tollins. Re agent for those of you who haven't taken organic, don't worry about it. For those of you who have taken organic, you might have forgotten just a little quick bit of outside information. And we also have sodium based which is an A. B. I. 03 as another special type of oxidizing agent. But out of these four peroxide dye, sulfate and hydrogen peroxide are the two most commonly referred to um auxiliary oxidizing agents. So remember when it comes to redox titrate asians, it's not uncommon to have your analyze exist in multiple oxidation states. So it's your responsibility to use either an auxiliary reducing agent or an auxiliary oxidizing agent to get that an elite down to just one single charge. Once we do that, we can then carry on with our redox tit rations. So just keep in mind the jobs of your auxiliary oxidizing agents versus your auxiliary reducing agents.

Hide transcripts