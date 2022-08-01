Analyte Oxidation State Calculations

So continue with this idea of oxidizing agents and reducing agents. Let's answer each of the following question questions based on the following half reactions from the half reactions that are given, we can see that they're all written as reductions. Where are electrons are written as reactant? Remember in a reduction your electrons are written as reactant and what we have here are all these cell potentials for each one of these half reactions. Now for the first one it's asking which is the strongest oxidizing agent. So let's think about what is oxidizing agent telling us Remember if you are the oxidizing agent that means that you have been reduced. If you've been reduced, that means you represent the cathode. And remember with the cathode we have the gaining of an electron And if you're gaining electron that means you must be on the same side as the electrons. And if you are the cathode you should have the largest self potential present. Since all of them are written as reductions. We can compare them all. If some were written as reductions and some were written as oxidation, you'd have to reverse all of the reaction. So they all are either written as reductions or written as oxidation. It's more customary to have them all written as reductions where your electrons are reacting. It's Now we can see here that the largest cell potential is with the first equation where the self potential is 1.36V. So we know that our ants will rely in the first half cell reaction and we're saying here you're gaining electrons, we're on the same side with the electrons if we look at our two choices, we have chloride ion or chlorine gas, it's the chlorine gas that's on the same side with the electrons. So that would be our answer. The strongest oxidizing agent prevent presented here would be the chlorine gas. Now it's asking us basically for the opposite, we're looking for the strongest reducing agent. So if you're the reducing agent, that means you've been oxidized. If you've been oxidized, you represent the anodes now remember the anodes should have the smallest cell potential. And remember if you're the anodes undergoing oxidation, that means you're losing electrons. Which means you won't be on the same side with the electrons because you've lost them be on same side with electrons. So if we take a look, the smallest one is the bottom reaction or talking about vanadium and our choices are either vanadium solid or vanadium two plus ion here. Again, we want to be away from the electrons. So the strongest reducing agent here would have to be the vanadium solid as my answer. So, these solid would be our answer for this question. Now, finally, it says will iodide reduce chlorine gas to chloride ion. Alright, so let's think about what it's saying. So here, so it's saying that iodide is reducing chlorine gas. So that means that I died would have to be oxidized. It's losing an electron and the electron that it's losing it's getting over to chlorine For to be oxidized, it would have to have it would have to be the an ode. It would have to have the smaller cell potential. So here the equation with iodine does have a smaller cell potential than the equation with chlorine. And if it's being oxidized, it would have to be on the side away from the electrons here. The iodide ion, Yes, it is on the side that is not next to the electrons. So my iodide ion would reduce my chlorine gas and as a result, become oxidized in itself. So here we'd say yes. So remember, for questions like this, you really have to go back and take a look and remember the principles that we've talked about in the past, leo the lion goes, if you're losing electrons, you're being oxidized. So you represent the reducing agent, things that are oxidized, or part of the anodes which have these smaller cell potential gain electrons reduction. So you're the oxidizing agent. If you've been reduced, you represent the cathode. The katha typically has the larger self potential. Remember this is true when we're dealing with a spontaneous electrochemical cell, when we're dealing with the galvanic or voltaic electrochemical cell. Those are spontaneous soul. The cathode should have the higher self potential and should have the smaller cell potential. When we're talking about non spontaneous electrochemical cells like the electrolytic cell, everything is reversed the cathode would actually be the smaller cell potential value. And the animal would be the larger cell potential value you'd be you'd be indicated which type of cell you're dealing with here. We're assuming that we're dealing with a spontaneous electrochemical cell, so we're dealing with a galvanic or voltaic cell.

Hide transcripts