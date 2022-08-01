So here it states at zero degrees Celsius. The kw four neutral solution is recorded as 1.2 times 10 to the negative 15 based on what you've reviewed, what can be said in terms of KW And the solution. All right. So, we know that K W is temperature dependent. Like we said up above, we know that at 25 degrees Celsius KW equals 1.0 times 10 to the -14. And here they just told us at 0°C KW equals 1.2 times 10 to the -15. Alright, so if we just think about this neutral solution, so think of it as we have H 20 liquid plus H two a liquid these guys would react with with one another under auto ionization or self ionization to produce H 30 plus acquis and O h minus a quiz Here, the temperature is increasing from 0 to 25°C or temperature increased according to the Chandeliers principle. It states that if we increase our temperature we shift away from heat And here are KW goes from 10 to the negative 15 to 10 to the -14. So our KW has increased K W just like all other case cap, equilibrium constant case is equal to products. Overreact ints So if your kW is increasing, that must mean you're producing more products. So we're gonna say here, if you're kW is increasing its because products are favored. Yes. Okay. And the only way products can be favorite as if we're moving towards them. So we're moving this way towards my products, causing them to increase and again, according to the Chancellor's principle, if we increase the temperature, we're gonna shift away from heat since we're shifting to the right. That must mean that heat is here on the left and if heat is a reactant, that means heat is being absorbed. So this would be an indo thermic process. So, again, this is taking what we've learned in terms of assets and bases in reference to KW. But applying concepts we've seen before with chandeliers principle, again, increasing temperature, decreasing temperature means we're going to apply the rules we've learned about the chandeliers principal looking to seeing if KW increases or decreases, just helps to determine which direction the reaction is shifting. But we still have to apply what we've learned in terms of the chandeliers principle to find out if our reaction is truly exotic, thermic or endo thermic. And recall that what I've said in earlier videos when we're talking about thermal neutral, that means that delta H will be equal to zero. There'd be no real change in temperature and therefore there would be no shifting left or right because you're KW or all equilibrium constants would not change under thermal neutral conditions. And we know that we have enough information to answer the question, we determined it was endo thermic not exa thermic. So based on what we've learned thus far. Look to see if you can attempt example too, if you get stuck, don't worry, just click onto the next video and see how I approach that same question.

