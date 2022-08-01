Auto-Ionization

So here it states determine the concentration of hydrogen ions for pure water at 50 degrees Celsius. Here again, temperature is changing. So R. K. W will be different from what we're used to seeing Kw now is 5.3 times 10 to the negative 14. Because again, kw is temperature dependent. Changing the temperature changes K. W. From the common number of 1.0 times 10 to negative 14 to a new value. Now here they're telling us that we have pure water. Pure water means that it is neutral, neutral water means that O. H minus concentration is equal to H plus concentration. And since we don't know what either one is, you say they're both equal to ax. They're connected by the equation of KW equals H plus or H +30 plus are the same thing times O. H minus. So both of them are equal to X. So X times X. Gives us X squared And they're both equal to this new value for K. W. since the temperature is not 25°C. So that's 5.3 times 10 to the -14. We're looking for the hydro knee um ion concentration which is H plus. So we just need to isolate X. So take the square root of both sides here when we do that, that's gonna give me my concentration for X. So when I do that I get X equals 2.30 times 10 to the negative seven moller. So since it's neutral, this would be the concentration of H plus as well as O. H minus in this question. But remember at 25 degrees Celsius, K. W. Is 1.0 times 10 to the negative 14. Once you change the temperature, it becomes a brand new value. You'd be given that new value. The only one that you need to memorize is the one at 25 degrees Celsius. So just remember the connection between hydrogen ions and hydroxide ion in in reference in relationship to on the ion um product constant of KW.

