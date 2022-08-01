mhm. Now water can react with another water molecule in a process called self ionization or auto ionization. In the process we create H 30. Plus. So hydro nia my on and O H minus hydroxide ion here, one water molecule act as an acid while the other one acts as a base following Bronston Laurie theory acids donate H plus. So this acid donates an H plus. In the process the water becomes O. H minus because it's lost in H Plus, charged ions exist as acquis species within water plus the water. The other water accepts an H plus and becomes H +30 plus a quiz. Now this is the actual reaction that two water molecules reacting with one another to create those two products. Now we can simplify this by just simply saying we have water as a liquid and then we have the creation of H plus ion And O. H.. In reality the water molecule isn't splitting into these ions because that's not how water works. This is just a simplified explanation of what's occurring. Now from these two equations, we should realize that H plus and H +30 plus are equal to one another. The same exact thing H plus is just a simplified representation of the hydro name ion of H +30. Plus, we're going to say here that with these equations, we can talk about an equilibrium expression here, we're gonna say the equilibrium constant for water is called the ion product constant or simply kw just like all other equilibrium constants and equals products over react ints. So whether we're looking at the first equation or the second equation, it really doesn't matter. So in both its products overreacting remember we ignore solids and liquids within our equilibrium expression here we have liquid. So they would be ignored. Here's the liquids that would be ignored. Um If we look at the simple fly simplified reaction, we ignored this liquid. So reactions wouldn't be taken into account at all. So K. W just simply breaks down to just equal to products so it'll be equal to H plus concentration times O H minus concentration. So this is how we get the development of this equation here because of this equation we can draw on comparisons and calculations dealing with H plus concentration and O H minus concentration. If we know one we know the other because K. W. R. I on product constant will serve as a constant within our calculations. Now. With most calculations we're gonna be dealing with it under normal or laboratory conditions. So that means the temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius at 25 degrees Celsius. K. W is 1.0 times 10 to the negative 14 of value. You need to commit to memory now like all other equilibrium constants. It's susceptible to changes when we manipulate the temperature. So K. W just like all other equilibrium constants is heavily temperature dependent. You change the temperature, you'll change with the new kW value will be um If they do change the temperature they would have to give you a new K. W value because there's no way of really knowing. The only temperature that you're supposed to remember is at 25 degrees Celsius. This is the established value for K. W. And remember K. W. Is what connects my hydro knee um ion concentration to my hydroxide ion concentration. Taking these into account will attend to do the two example questions left on the bottom of the page. So click on to the next video and see how I approach example one in terms of relating K W two H plus and O. H minus.

