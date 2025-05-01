- 1. Chemical Measurements(0)
- 2. Tools of the Trade(0)
- 3. Experimental Error(0)
- 4 & 5. Statistics, Quality Assurance and Calibration Methods(0)
- 6. Chemical Equilibrium(0)
- 7. Activity and the Systematic Treatment of Equilibrium(0)
- 8. Monoprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 9. Polyprotic Acid-Base Equilibria(0)
- 10. Acid-Base Titrations(0)
- 11. EDTA Titrations(0)
- 12. Advanced Topics in Equilibrium(0)
- 13. Fundamentals of Electrochemistry(0)
- 14. Electrodes and Potentiometry(0)
- 15. Redox Titrations(0)
- 16. Electroanalytical Techniques(0)
- 17. Fundamentals of Spectrophotometry(0)
Chemical Concentrations: Videos & Practice Problems
Which of the following is a colligative property relevant to solution concentrations?
Calculate the molarity of a solution containing 0.5 moles of NaCl in 2 liters of water.
Calculate the molality of a solution containing 0.2 moles of KCl in 0.5 kg of water.
A solution is prepared by dissolving 1 mole of glucose in 1 kg of water. What is the molality of the solution?
How can the concept of colligative properties from general chemistry be applied in analytical chemistry?
What is the molarity of a solution with 0.75 moles of solute in 3 liters of solution?
Determine the molality of a solution with 0.3 moles of solute in 0.6 kg of solvent.
How do molarity and molality contribute to the analysis of solution concentrations?
A solution is made by dissolving 0.4 moles of solute in 0.8 kg of solvent. What is the molality?