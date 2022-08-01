Ka and Kb Calculations 1

So here's an example to its states at 0°C. The ion product constant of water is 1.2 times 10 to the -15. The ph of pure water at this temperature is all right. So our ion product constant is just kw Remember I've said it before. KW is an equilibrium constant. And like all other equilibrium constants, it's susceptible to changes if we manipulate the temperature because the temperature changes, it's no longer the 1.0 times 10 to the -14. We're used to seeing now we're gonna say, since we're dealing with pure water, pure water is just synonymous with neutral water. So that means that the concentration of H plus is equal to the concentration of O. H minus. These two ions are related to K. W. Because K. W equals H plus times O H minus. Since they're both equal to each other. We can say that they're each equal to X. And since it's X times X. This is going to be X squared plug in the U. K. W. 1.2 times 10 to the negative 15, we're going to take the square root of both sides here doing that isolate X. Which comes out to 3.4641 times 10 to the negative eight moller. Yeah. Now this X. Is equal to the concentration of H plus and also H minus, but we're not concerned with O. H minus because we're looking for ph ph is the negative log of H plus or H +30 plus. So take the H plus we just found and plug it in. When we do that, we'll get a ph equal to 7.46. So this gives option C as our correct choice. Now, finally, attempt to do the practice question left on the bottom of the page from everything we've learned up to this point. Once you're done with that, come back and take a look at the next video and see how I approach the same practice question.

