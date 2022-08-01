Lewis Acids and Bases

So if a lewis acid is an electron pair except er then a lewis base must be an electron pair donor. Now to be able to donate those lone pairs, you must have extra electrons. So we're gonna say what fits into this definition of a louis space? Well compounds with lone pairs on the central element. So here we have examples. We have ammonia, where nitrogen has a lone pair, water, methanol, the alcohol here and then we have this ether, dimethyl ether. So all of them have in common a central element with lone pairs which can freely donate them to a lewis acid. Now, what else would constitute a louis space? Well even easier compounds with a negative charge. So c n minus cyanide ion, hydroxide ion meth oxide ion. And you're a side eye on here. This thing has lone pairs which you don't see which you can donate. So these basically reference basic layouts for louis space. Now here if we're thinking of a lewis base and lewis acid reacting with one another. So let's say we had for our lewis acid. We had aluminum with florins. So remember aluminum is in group three a so it only has three valence electrons. It picks, it gets to share three more from the flooring so it has six. So it hasn't reached its octet number of eight yet here, I'm gonna react it with, let's say we reacted with hydroxide ion, it's negative. So it's a louis space? For sure. It has an abundance of lone pairs on the oxygen. So what happens here is this oxygen can donate a lone pair over to the aluminum. Now with the Bronston Laurie definition, we donate H plus a compound can donate an H plus and be left behind as a conjugate base. But when we're sharing our lone pairs with another compound, we come along with them. So these two would combine together. So we'd have the aluminum Still with its three florins attached and then the oxygen uses its lone pair to make a new bridge. A new bond with the with the aluminum in the center, it still has two of the lone pairs it's not using plus the hydrogen. Now oxygen was negative but now it's sharing its lone pair with the aluminum. So now it's neutral aluminum on the other hand was neutral, but now it has extra electrons. It's gained from sharing the new bond with oxygen. So now it's negative. So it becomes important to remember charge distribution. What happens when I share electrons with a new compound? I become more positive. What happens when I gain new electrons from another compound? I become more negative. So here we have our acid which accepts lone pairs. Our base which donates lone pairs. We added them together. So that's why we call a lewis acid based product. Typically an AD acct because we added them together. So this is these are the fundamental principles behind the Lewis acid based model. Not that we've seen this. Look to see can you answer the question given below attempted on your own, But if you're stuck, don't worry, just come back and see how we approached that same question.

Hide transcripts