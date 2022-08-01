Lewis Acids and Bases

So this question isn't as simple as it looks. But remember I've given us hints and I've talked about it up above to help guide us to the correct answer. So we have to identify who's the Lewis acid and who's the lowest base in this reaction? We have sulfur dioxide reacting with water to produce sulfurous acid. Well, sulfur dioxide fits one of the definitions. We talked up above. It is a non metal oxide. So it's a non metal and sulfur connected to oxygen. And we said that those typically represent lewis acids where the central element is double bonded and this is what sulfur dioxide would look like and have more of a bent structure. But here let's not worry about that. So here it's a non metal oxide. So it's the lewis acid, therefore the electron pair except er oxygen and water. The lone pairs on the central element oxygen can be donated. So this is acting as our Lewis base together. They combine to give us our ad acct sulfurous acid. Later on, when we explore more and more about acids and the different types beyond Bronston Laurie and lewis and Arrhenius. Those are just classifications. Later on, we'll learn about the two major types of acids and we'll learn that one of these types coined oxy acids, they are typically created by combining a non metal oxide, like sulfur dioxide with water and oxy acid itself is just a compound possessing H plus or more than one H plus connected to a poly atomic ion with oxygen's one or more oxygen's because what is this really when you break it down into its component, that's really just a church plus two of them connected to sulfide ion. So we have our H plus ions connected to our sulfide poly atomic ion which contains oxygen's. So guys just realize that when it comes to classifications of acids and bases, there are three major types. We have a radius, we have Bronston Laurie, and we have lewis and as we go by each one, the definition becomes more and more broad in our explanation and understanding of acids and bases and how they react and relate to one another. So continue onward as we explore more and more about calculations dealing with acids and bases.

