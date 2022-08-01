Lewis Acids and Bases

our final understanding of what constitutes an acid, What constitutes a base was covered by louis. Now, according to the Gilbert Lewis definition, a lewis acid is an electron pair except her. Now we're no longer talking about um Donating H plus or accepting H plus. But in fact we're talking about how the use of electrons in the form of lone pairs can be used to abstract or remove acidic hydrogen from one compound to the next. Or how those lone pairs can be used to attach themselves to another compound. Now here, what fits into the idea of a lewis acid? Well, the first category for lewis acids are positively charged hydrogen or metals. So we can have our hydro knee um or a hydrogen ion. This would constitute a lewis acid. It's positive. So it'll be willing to accept negative electrons from a lone pair. We could also have a positive metal. These are also fall into the idea of being lewis acids, they're all positively charged. So they would freely accept negative electrons from lone pairs next. If you're central element within a given compound has less than eight electrons. In this case they're not following the octet rule. So they have room to accept a lone pair from a Lewis base here, Elements with less than eight electrons are typically from groups two and three elements from group to only have two valence electrons. So think of beryllium And let's say it was connected to to Chlorine. Chlorine is in group seven a. So it has seven valence electrons. Remember when you make a covalin bond, you're going to be sharing electrons now although beryllium is a metal because of its position on the periodic table, it does share some characteristics that are common with other non metals. So we'd say here that the brilliant chlorine bond kind of mimics a co valent bond here. Beryllium came with too long on two electrons and it picks up two more by sharing them with chlorine. Right now it only has four electrons around it so it has room to accept another lone pair to get closer to the octet rule of being close to having eight electrons. Remember elements do this in order to get electron configuration as close to a noble gas as possible. So that would be an example of a group to a element doing this now, Group three A. We could have aluminum, aluminum is in the center, it's in group three A. So it has three valence electrons. And let's say it connects to hydrogen, hydrogen is in group one A. So only has one valence electron. So aluminum came with three valence electrons but it picks up three more by sharing them with hydrogen. So it has six around it. So it can still accept a lone pair to get closer to the octet rule of eight electrons. So these are typical examples of lewis acids. Now, another subcategory which we usually don't talk about because this is really an organic chemistry course. But it does fit the profile. So we can say here that sometimes if you have a central element with pi bonds. So a great common example, you could have C. 02. Okay, so here that carbon is making pi bonds which means that it could accept a lone pair from an outside compound and by accepting that lone pair we'd have the movement of one of these pi bonds to the oxygen. Okay, so this is typical of non metal oxides. When I'm talking about a central element with pi bonds. So non metal oxides just means a nonmetal with oxygen. C. 02 is a good example. Um S. O. S. O. To um S. 03. These types of non metals with oxygen's involved um you know, three minus is that's a harder case but that could also fit this characteristic. So these are the three general groupings for lewis acids. Now that you've looked at lewis acids, click onto the next video to look at louis spaces.

