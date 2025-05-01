In the context of chemical thermodynamics, which analytical tool represents all combinations of temperature and pressure that result in the same Gibbs free energy for a system?
A
Isobar
B
Isoline (or contour line) of Gibbs free energy
C
Isochor
D
Isotherm
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Gibbs free energy (G): Gibbs free energy is a thermodynamic property that combines enthalpy (H), temperature (T), and entropy (S) to predict the spontaneity of a process. The formula is G = H - T*S.
Recognize the role of temperature and pressure: Gibbs free energy depends on both temperature and pressure, as these variables influence the enthalpy and entropy of a system.
Define isolines (or contour lines): In thermodynamics, isolines represent curves on a graph where a specific property, such as Gibbs free energy, remains constant. These lines show combinations of temperature and pressure that yield the same Gibbs free energy value.
Differentiate between the terms: Isobar refers to constant pressure, isochor refers to constant volume, and isotherm refers to constant temperature. None of these terms specifically describe combinations of temperature and pressure resulting in constant Gibbs free energy.
Conclude that the correct analytical tool is isolines (or contour lines) of Gibbs free energy, as they represent all combinations of temperature and pressure that result in the same Gibbs free energy for a system.
