Chemical Thermodynamics: Gibbs Free Energy
Chemical Thermodynamics: Gibbs Free Energy Practice Problems
Calculate the Gibbs free energy change for a reaction at 298 K with ΔH = -100 kJ/mol and ΔS = 200 J/mol·K.
In an energy diagram, if the products are at a lower energy level than the reactants, what can be inferred about the reaction?
Calculate ΔG for a reaction with ΔG° = -30 kJ/mol, R = 8.314 J/mol·K, T = 298 K, and Q = 10.
Given ΔG° = -40 kJ/mol and R = 8.314 J/mol·K, calculate the equilibrium constant K at 298 K.
How does the second law of thermodynamics relate to the spontaneity of a reaction?
For a reaction at 350 K with ΔH = 150 kJ/mol and ΔS = 400 J/mol·K, calculate the Gibbs free energy change.
In an energy diagram, if the reactants and products are at the same energy level, what does this indicate?
Which of the following best describes the significance of Gibbs free energy in a chemical reaction?
For a reaction at 400 K with ΔH = 200 kJ/mol and ΔS = 500 J/mol·K, calculate the Gibbs free energy change.
In an energy diagram, if the products are at a higher energy level than the reactants, what can be inferred about the reaction?