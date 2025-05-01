Which of the following is the most appropriate way to gauge the efficiency of a chemical reaction in the laboratory using thermodynamic principles?
A
By measuring the color change of the reaction mixture
B
By determining the boiling point of the products
C
By calculating the change in Gibbs free energy (ΔG) for the reaction
D
By recording the time taken for the reaction to complete
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of Gibbs free energy (ΔG): Gibbs free energy is a thermodynamic property that helps determine whether a chemical reaction is spontaneous or non-spontaneous. A negative ΔG indicates a spontaneous reaction, while a positive ΔG suggests a non-spontaneous reaction.
Recognize why ΔG is relevant to efficiency: The change in Gibbs free energy (ΔG) provides insight into the energy changes during a reaction and whether the reaction proceeds efficiently under given conditions. It is a direct measure of thermodynamic favorability.
Eliminate irrelevant options: Measuring color change, boiling point, or reaction time does not directly relate to thermodynamic efficiency. These methods may provide qualitative or kinetic information but do not quantify the energy changes involved.
Focus on thermodynamic principles: Efficiency in thermodynamic terms is best assessed by calculating ΔG, as it incorporates enthalpy (ΔH), entropy (ΔS), and temperature (T) into a single equation: . This equation provides a comprehensive understanding of the energy dynamics of the reaction.
Apply the calculation: To gauge the efficiency of a reaction, calculate ΔG using experimental data for enthalpy (ΔH), entropy (ΔS), and temperature (T). This will allow you to determine whether the reaction is thermodynamically favorable and efficient.
