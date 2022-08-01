pH and pOH

So here it asks what is the hydroxide ion and hydrogen ion concentration of a solution with a ph equal to 5.88. Alright so we need to determine what R. O. H minus concentration is and what are H. Plus or H. Three plus concentration is recall up above. I said that if you know ph you know what your H. Plus concentration is because H. Plus is equal to 10 to the negative ph So it's 10 to the negative 5.88. When you punch that into your calculator that will give you the concentration of your hydro knee um ion. So here that gives me 1.32 Times 10 to the -6 Moller. As my answer. Now we need to figure out what O. H minus is. We can find it in two different ways. So one method we can use is realize that ph plus P. O. H. Equals 14. So P. O. H would equal 14 minus my ph which gives me 8.12. If we know what the P. O. H. Is then we know what O. H minus is because O. H minus equals 10 to the negative P. O. H. Plug that in. So when we do that We get an answer of 7.59 times 10 to the -9 moller as the concentration for hydroxide ion. Another method we could have used to figure out my hydroxide ion concentration is to realize that K. W. Equals H plus times O. H minus K. W. Since they don't give us a temperature, we assume it's room temperature, so 25 degrees Celsius. So that's 1.0 times 10 to 1914 for my K. W. Value. We just found out what H plus is earlier. So plug that in and all we have to do now is isolate O H minus. So you divide both sides here by the value we got for H plus. Remember any time you have a number of times 10 to any power we should put them in parentheses to avoid any computer, any calculator errors that could happen. So if you do this correctly you would get the same exact value here for O H minus. So two different approaches to find your hydroxide ion concentration. Use the method that you're most comfortable with to get your final answer. So remember there are connections that exist between H plus and O. H minus and their relationships to P H. And P O H. Respectively remembering them is key to getting your final answer. When doing any types of these calculations will continue with our discussion of ph and P O. H. As we delve deeper and deeper into discussions of different types of acids and bases

