pH and pOH

when it comes to most solutions, the concentrations of H plus and O h minus tend to be very small numbers in order to deal with these very small numbers. The ph scale was invented. So we're going to say here that under normal conditions and that means that our concentrations of H plus and O h minus are less than one Moeller. The ph scale will range between 0 to 14. So if you're a church plus concentration were greater than one Moeller we'd get a ph less than zero. If you're O h minus concentration were greater than one molar, then you would get a ph greater than 14. Okay, so the whole thing about the ph scale being from 0 to 14, that's only true. If these two ions are less than one Moeller. Now we're gonna say by taking the negative log of H plus an O H minus, you can get P H and p O H respectively. So ph is just negative log of H plus or H +30 plus because remember they're the same thing and P O H equals negative log of O H minus. So this is just telling us that P just means negative log. Now if we can recognize the relationship between H plus and O H minus, we can establish relationships between ph and P O. H as well. So for example, P H equals negative log of H plus If we take, if we divide both sides by negative one then we would get that ph negative P H equals log of H plus. We would take the anti log in order to get rid of that log And when I take the anti log of the other side it becomes 10 to that value. So it's 10 to the negative ph. So what this is saying is if I know what my H. Plus um if I know what my ph value is, I just do 10 to the negative ph and I'll have my H. Plus concentration in the same way. We can establish the relationship between P. O. H. And O. H minus. So again we divide both sides here by -1. So now we're gonna get negative P. O. H. Equals log of O. H minus. We would take the anti log of both sides again so tend to the negative P. O. H. Equals O. H minus now. So if you know if you know p O. H. O. H minus is. Now we're gonna say in general um as the ph value increases so our ph is getting higher there's gonna be a decrease in my H. Plus concentration and an increase in my O. H minus concentration. Because as you go higher and higher in terms of ph you become more and more basic. Now we're gonna say here in classifications of solutions we're gonna say species with a ph equal to seven is classified as neutral. Now if we're talking about a neutral solution that means that H. Plus and O. H minus are equal to one another. But more specifically they're equal to the number of 1.0 times 10 to the negative seven moller. At neutral ph that's because K. W equals H plus times O H minus. If they're both equal to each other, they're both equal to X, which is X squared K. W. Which is your your ion product constant for water is 1.0 times 10 to the negative 14 at 25 degrees Celsius, solving for X. That's where this number here comes into play. When you're neutral, all of them are equal to one another. Now if your ph is greater than seven, you're classified as a basic solution and if your basic that means you're O H minus concentration will be greater than your H. Plus concentration. And that's because O. H minus would be greater than this value of 1.0 times 10 to the negative seven moller. Which in turn would be greater than H. Plus. Finally, if your ph is less than seven, your acidic. So now H plus concentration will be greater than both of them. So would be greater than the value of 1.0 times 10 negative seven moller and which in turn is greater than O. H minus concentration. Finally, if you know ph you know P. O. H. If you know P. O. H. You know ph because together they're connected to P H plus P O. H equals 14. So these are some of the fundamental ideas behind the relationships between your K. W, which is your eye on product constant, your H plus and minus concentrations, as well as ph and P O H. As we delve deeper into the different types of acids and bases or learn different approaches in order to calculate their Ph and P O. H values, respectively. Now that we've seen all of that, look to see if you can attempt the example question left at the bottom of the page attempted on your own. But if you get stuck, just go to the next video and see how I approach that question. Okay.

