pH and pOH Calculations 1

So here it says what mass of HBR should a student mix into 250 mls of water to make a solution with a ph of 3.850. Alright, so they're asking us to find mass. So we're looking for the grams of HBR. Now realize here that because we know what ph is and we're dealing with an acid, we can figure out what our H plus concentration is. So with this information, I'll be able to find the polarity of H plus realize that we have more clarity and we also have volume involved. Polarity equals moles over leaders. I can figure out my polarity from the ph I can change milliliters to leaders with those two pieces of information. I can isolate moles because moles equals leaders times more clarity. So what I'm gonna do first is remember that H plus equals 10 to the negative ph so that's 10 to the negative 3.850. When we plug that in, that gives me 1.41254 times 10 to the negative four molar of H Plus here, try not to round into the very end to avoid any types of rounding errors. Here we have 250 mls. So what I'm gonna do here is I'm gonna convert mls into liters. So one milli is 10 to the negative three liters. You could also say that one leader is 1000 ml. So use whichever convention is like more familiar to you Moeller charity means moles over liters. So this polarity that we found really means 1.41254 times 10 to the negative four moles of H plus over one leader. So anytime we have polarity it's that number of moles over one leader leaders cancel out. Now I have moles of H B R. Because we're dealing with a strong acid in the form of HBR. Remember here that strong acids and strong basis dissociate completely winning solution. This will give me a church plus and B. R minus and I'll form 100% of these. Because of that, we can say that there is a 1 to 1 relationship between the acid and these ions. So we're gonna say here that for every one mole of H B R, there's exactly one mole of H plus within that compound. So it's this connection that allows us to go from H plus two HBR. Finally, because we have the moles of H B R, we can figure out our grams of H B R for the end. So HBR has in it one hydrogen and one bro mean if we look at the periodic table will see the atomic masses of hydrogen and B are respectively. So H on the periodic table is 1.794 g And BR weighs 79.904g. Yeah, one mole of HBR here add those two numbers for the mass of hydrogen and br together it comes out as 80.9119 g of HBR. When I add these two numbers together so most of HBR cancel out. So I'll have grams at the end that comes out to 0.2857 g of H. B. R. And when we round that, that simply gives us option A as the correct choice. So just remember here they're asking for the mass of the acid. We need to pick up on cues being given to us within the question we had volume given to us. If they give us ph we can find concentration. So remember concentration which is more clarity. Times leaders gives me moles by knowing moles. I can figure out what my grams will be at the end. Now that we've attempted this question. Try to do the practice question left at the bottom of the page attempted on your own. We've done examples that are similar to it. Once you've done that, come back and take a look at my video and see if your answer matches mine. Yeah.

Hide transcripts