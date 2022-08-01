Calculations 1

From the two half reactions, provided the equilibrium constant is calculated as 6.79 times 10 to the 30. Now from these two half reactions, we have one where the electrons are reacting. So this is our reduction reaction. So this would represent our cathode. And then here we have the electrons as products which represents an oxidation. So this is our an ode here. It has determined the standard cell potential for basically the cathode compartment. Alright. So they gave us the equilibrium constant. K. Remember that that shares a connection with our standard cell potential here. The overall standard cell potential equals 0.5916 volts divided by the number of electrons transferred times log of K. The number of electrons transferred has to be the same here we have three. And here we only have one. So we have to multiply this by three to make it three electrons. Remember multiplying our re are half reaction or dividing our half reaction does nothing to the self potential value, it stays the same. The only thing that can change is that if we reverse the reaction itself. All right. So here we're going to say that we have .05916V divided by three. And this is times log of 6.79 times 10 to the 30 when we plug that in. That gives me .608V. So we have the overall cell potential standard cell potential. That's equal to cathode minus an ode. This value here is the original self potential of this reaction when it was written as a reduction. So we have here .608V equals e positive minus 0.308 volts here. So we do here is we add this to both sides. So that comes out to .916V as the missing self potential for the half reaction that occurs at the cathode. So remember, the key to this question is realizing what is the connection between our overall standard cell potential and our equilibrium constant. K. Knowing that allows us to then isolate this equation and solve for the one missing variable, which gives us the self potential of our cathode compartment.

Hide transcripts