Calculations 1

So here we need to determine the equilibrium constant K. For the following reaction, we have one mole of gold plus one ion reacting with one mole of Siri um solid to produce one mole of serum three plus. Aquarius plus one mole of gold solid. Were in addition to this, we're told that the half reactions are determined as each one of the following with their given cell potentials. We'll hear from these cell potentials. We can determine what our overall standard cell potential will be. We know that we're gonna figure out the standard cell potential because we're not given any concentrations. So we assume that they've approached unity where they are equal to one Moeller. Therefore the nerds equation isn't allowed to be used in addition to this, we're going to have to figure out which one of them is being oxidized versus which one is being reduced. If we take a look here at the overall reaction, we see that we have gold plus one. So its oxidation numbers plus one and here it's neutral. It's oxidation number has decreased in value. Therefore it has been reduced and represents the cathode. So it's been reduced and it represents the cathode. Then if we look at syria and we see that it's at zero initially and then it goes up to plus three. So its oxidation number has increased. Therefore it's been oxidized and represents your anodes. Next, we're gonna say at this point, we can just say that our standard cell potential equals your cathode minus your an ode. So that's 1.690V -A 2.336V minus of a minus really means you're adding them. So that's 4.0 to 6 volts. This is a very large voltage for our cell potential, which means that we should expect a very large K or equilibrium constant. Now we know that from the previous page, that the relationship between the equilibrium constant and your self, potential your standard cell potential is K equals 10 To the end times some potential. And standard conditions divided by .05916V. So we can plug in the values that we know. So we put 10, we have to determine the number of electrons transferred here. They're not the same number. You'd have to multiply this equation here by three to get the correct number of electrons transferred. And remember multiplying or dividing does nothing at all in terms of the cell potential. So it's still stay that same value. And because we multiply this by three, that means the balance equation will be three here and three there. So we have three here times yourself potential which was 4.0-6V Divided by .05916V equals 10 to 2 oh 4.158, which gives us a very large equilibrium constant of 1.44 times 10 to 204. This tells me that this reaction is incredibly spontaneous because it gives us a value for your standard cell potential that's much greater than zero. Um and it also gives us a. K. That is much greater than one if, depending on the calculator that you're using, you may get an error if you're not using us high enough or advanced enough calculator. This is an incredibly large value for K. And that's the connection that we can have between your equilibrium constant K and your standard cell potential.

