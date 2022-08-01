Cell Potential & the Equilibrium Constant

So here we say that galvanic and voltaic cells are able to produce electricity because they are not yet at equilibrium. Now recall that the chemical reaction will eventually reach equilibrium and at that point Q will equal K. In addition to this, once we've reached equilibrium, we would say that our self potential under non stand conditions would also equal zero. So here we have our initial nerds equation here we have your cell potential are nonstandard conditions equals self potential under standard conditions minus 0.5916 volts divided by N. The number of electrons transferred times log of Q. Q. Being your reaction quotient. And remember this represents your voltage and an exact moment once we've reached equilibrium, Like we've said yourself potential under nonstandard conditions with equal zero and your Q would equal your case. So now we use your equilibrium constant as your new variable. Because of this, we can try to solve for what K would equal in relation to your cell potential under standard conditions. So here we would subtract e cel from both sides which would give us a negative here and a negative here. And then you would just divide both sides by negative one. To make it positive. At this point. We could then multiply both sides by N. To give me n times yourself potential under standard conditions equals 0.5916 volts times log of K. Here we're reformatting the equation to show the relationship that the equilibrium constant has towards yourself potential Under standard conditions, we would then divide both sides by 0.5916 volts. So we'd have log of K Equals and Times yourself potential under standard conditions divided by .05916V. You want to get rid of the log of K. So you just take the inverse log. So that would become K equals 10 to n. Times E. Cell divided by 100.5916 volts. So this is the equation would use when we are given your self potential understanding conditions and asked to find your equilibrium constant K. Now we're gonna say the relationship between your self potential under standard conditions and your equilibrium constant K and gives free energy can be seen in this format. So when we have K and delta G, we connect them by this equation here, Delta G equals negative. Our tee times L n f K. Remember that R equals 8.314 jewels over moles times K. Remember here that the units could also be changed to volts times columns over moles times K. Then if we have our self potential under standard conditions in delta G, they're connected by this formula here. Delta G equals negative end number of electrons transferred times Faraday's constant times self potential under standard conditions. And then finally K. and Esa can be connected by this equation that we saw up above. Remember at 25°C. This portion here We can get as a standard value. And when we multiply by 2.303 that changes Ln into log. Then finally realized that we have cell potential here and here. And those cell potentials connect to this equation here. So remember if we're dealing with standard conditions, we're dealing with this circle here, that would mean that our concentrations are equal to one Moeller. Therefore we wouldn't rely on the Nerdist equation to help us determine what this cell potential is at all. We would just use the cell potential of my cathode minus the self potential of Maya node. So this is dealing with standard cell potential soul. No nurse equation needed. So keep in mind the relationship that Q and K have with each other in terms of reaching equilibrium, how there's a transition from your Q. Value to your K value. Remember the nurse equation is really utilized when we have concentrations that are different from when Mueller here in this triangle, we're assuming that we are at equilibrium now. So Q. Has been transitioned into K. We're dealing with one molar concentrations And therefore we use the simplified version to help us determine the overall standard cell potential and then look at the connection that it has to give free energy. So keep in mind these connections as we delve deeper and deeper into looking at calculations that show the interconnectedness of these different variables

