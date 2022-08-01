Arrhenius Acids and Bases

when it comes to our understanding of acids and bases. One of the first models that came into fruition was the idea of the Iranian acid based model. Now here we say the most general definition for acids and bases was developed by Iranian himself near the end of the 19th century. Now here, according to Arrhenius, the H plus or hydrogen or hydro nia my on cat ion and the hydroxide and ion our fundamental, the concept of acids and bases. Now we know now that there are assets that don't have H plus and there are bases that definitely do not have O. H minus. So we've expanded our understanding of acids. His definition failed to basically describe acidic and basic behavior in non Equis media. According to Iranian understanding of acids and bases, they had to be dissolved within an Aquarius solution such as water in order to free up these ions and be classified as an acid or a base. Following the Iranians definition, it states that an acid is a compound that increases your hydrogen ion or hydro ni um ion concentration when dissolved in a solvent, typically water. So for example, we could have Hcl and when it dissolves in water, it gives us a church plus and cl minus Equus. Now in actuality um it's not really just this, in actuality we have our hcl ion or hcl compound donating an H plus to water to create the hydro knee um ion and the Clyde ion. And remember that H plus and H +30 plus are synonymous for one another. They're basically the same thing. So according to his definition this is what happened. But in actuality it's more so this now according to the arena's definition for bases they increase O. H minus concentration when dissolved in a solvent. Typically under this definition we'd have a metal like an A. O. H. Connected to um O. H. It would dissolve in water because it's soluble in water. Break up into an A. Plus acquis and O. H. Minus Aquarius. So according to Iranians definition, Hcl is a Arrhenius acid because we just increase the amount of free floating H. Plus in our solution and N. A. O. H. Would be an arena space because we freed up the amount of O. H minus found within our solution, realize that these are just very general very basic reasons for what constitutes an acid and a base. Now that you've seen these examples, take a look at example one and see if you can get the final answer that's asked of you.

Hide transcripts