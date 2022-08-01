Arrhenius Acid-Base

So let's finish the last question left on the bottom of the page here it says which ions are formed from the association of the following compound. Pretty straightforward question. Here we have calcium hydroxide, a strong base which undergoes complete ionization, is composed of calcium ions and hydroxide ions. Here it breaks up into calcium ion which is C. A. Two plus a quiz. And then here we have two hydroxide ions. Now here we don't have to worry about going into further detail because when it comes to a strong base both of those O H minus groups are of equal strengths. So it just breaks up into this one easy equation. When it comes to die product or try product acid. Each one of those acidic hydrogen is a varying strength. Therefore each one requires their own separate equation. And then later on we combine them all together to get our final overall equation. So just remember for acids there are different K. S. And sometimes just different strengths attached to each one of the acidic hydrogen. But for strong bases in terms of definition each O H minus is of equal strength. So you can do it all in one shot with one simple equation. Like we did an example to now that we've looked at this basic understanding of acids and bases will continue onward with a more accurate, more in depth look of how assets and bases truly react when there are an aqueous solution

