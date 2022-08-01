Arrhenius Acid-Base

So here for this example one it says which ions are formed from the association of the following compound, we're dealing with sulfuric acid, which is a strong acid in this form, it will completely ionized into its ions here. If we looked at the quick version of the products we form, you could say it has two acidic hydrogen. So we have two H plus acquis plus S. +042 minus your sulfate ion. But this would not paint an accurate picture of what's really going on with sulfuric acid. It is a strong die protic acid because it's dia protic, it's going to relinquish or give up to H Plus ions that we have here but it doesn't do them both at the same time. It releases one at a time. So the sulfuric acid form is its strong acid form here we produce initially H plus plus S. O. H. S. +04 minus. And in this form it's strong, that's why we have a single arrow going forward. Now this product here that's formed still possesses another acidic hydrogen. But here it's in it's much weaker state. That could also give up an H Plus. But now because it's weak, it doesn't go to completion and form 100% of these products. So here we're gonna have double arrows here once it gives up that H plus right here it becomes your sulfate ion. And if you want the overall equation here we have our hydrogen sulfate ions, their intermediates and they cancel out and that's how we're left at the end with this overall equation, These two are on the same side. So they don't cancel out. They add up. So that's what's really going on in terms of sulfuric acid. The H pluses are released in stages. Not all at one time seeing it that way is how we got this final equation at the end. Now that you see an example one, see if you can do example too. Don't worry about any tricks that happened with that. All you gotta do is just break that up into its ions and see what's produced. Pretty simple because the Arrhenius definition of acids and bases is one of the first ways of understanding assets and bases, so it's pretty simple.

