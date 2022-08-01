Multiplication and Division Operations

So when you multiply values in scientific notation, remember that you multiply the coefficients and you're gonna add the exponents. So here we have eight times 10 to the X times b times 10 to the Y. So you multiply the coefficients together and then we add the exponents together. So it'd be X plus Y. Now when we're dividing we're gonna divide the coefficients and you're going to subtract the exponents. So here this would become a divided by B Times 10 X -Y. Now, after multiplying and or dividing, remember that the coefficients will have the least significant figures doing that will give us our our most basic answer, our most correct answer at the end of our calculations. So applying what we've just learned, try to solve example one come back and see how I approached that same problem. Remember use the methods that are described up above to try to answer this question correctly.

