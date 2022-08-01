Log and Anti-Log

So here we need to provide the answer with the correct number of significant figures for each of the following. Alright so going back to what it says here, it says the number of digits in the monte psa of your answer is equal to the number of significant figures in the problem? If we take a look here at the first one we have log of 1.15 times 10 to the negative five. We're gonna say here that our value has three sig figs in it. So there are three sig figs in the problem. Therefore the number of digits in the man tisa also has to be three. So that's how it works. So if you take your calculator typing log of this number you'll get back negative 4.9393. But we want our answer to have three digits in the man Tisa. So that's the portion after our decimal point. So the correct answer would be negative 4.939. So that would be our answer at the end for the next one. We have a log of 100 here we have a decimal point. So remember we're going this way our first non zero number is this one. And if you count all the way through we also have three sig figs there. So that means our answer. Once we find the log of this number must have three digits after the decimal point. So if you plug that in you'll get 2.0 as your correct answer. Remember when taking the log of a number the number of six figures in that number is equal to the number of digits in your man tisa. Alright, now that we've done that, let's look to see if we can do the anti logarithms portion you're gonna say here um when we're dealing with anti logarithms we're gonna say the anti log of a number X. Is equal to 10 to the X. And we're gonna say when taking the anti log of a number, we're gonna say the number of significant figures in the answer is equal to the number of significant figures in the monte psa of the problem. Okay so think of this working in the opposite direction. So look at how many digits you have in the Montes a of the problem being asked. That will help you determine the number of significant figures you'll have in your answer. So give this a try if you get stuck, don't worry, just come back we'll take a look at it together and see how we get to the answers. So good luck guys

