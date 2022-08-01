Log and Anti-Log

So here it says provide the answer with the correct number of significant figures for each of the following. So let's re read what it's set up above it said here when taking the anti log of a number. The number of significant figures in the answer is equal to the number of digits in the Montes of the problem. Remember the man tisa is the portion after the decimal point. So if we take a look here we want to take the anti log of negative 4.18 here, the mantis is the portion after the decimal point. We have two digits there in the man tisa. So that means our answer has to have two significant figures. So remember anti log really just means 10 to that number and if we punch that into our calculators will get 6.6069 times 10 to the negative five. But again remember the number of digits in our monty's a is two which means we need to have 26 figs for our final answer. So this will come out to 6.6 times 10 to the negative five as our final answer. Then here is already written in the way that we need it. It's 10 to the 100.33 here, the number of digits in the monte psa is four. So that means our answer at the end must have uh four cig fix. So when we punch it into our calculator we'll have 1.00763. But again we need 466 for the final answer that comes out to 1.007 as the final answer to this question. So just remember the terms of characteristic versus man tisa and the operations that we do, whether we're taking log of that or the anti log of this. It'll become incredibly important as we delve deeper into analytical chemistry when we start talking about other things, such as uncertainties and other types of calculations where this little bit of information will go a long way to determining the final answer Yeah.

