Log and Anti-Log

in this section. We'll take a look at the calculations involved in logarithms as well as anti log functions. Now we're going to say jen, can we learn that ph just represented the negative log of the concentration of our hydro knee um ion which could be written as H 30 plus or H plus. Now eventually we'll get to that portion again when we're talking about determining the ph of acidic and basic solutions but realize here we're gonna be introduced to logarithms right now before we even get to acids and bases. Now we're gonna say when dealing with a number with a decimal point, like the one that we have below of 12.5 we're gonna say the portion to the left of the decimal point which is right here we refer to that as the characteristic and they're gonna say the portion to the right of the decimal point. This portion here this was referred to as our man tisa. Knowing that will be incredibly important. When we take a look at log functions as well as anti log functions we're gonna say when taking the log of a number, the number of digits in the Montes of your answer is equal to the number of significant figures in the problem. Knowing this, look to see if you can answer the example that's right below where I'm giving you the log of different values and from that determine what the final answer will be. Try and attempt this on your own if you get stuck, don't worry. Just click over to the next video, you'll see how I approach those two examples that are found in example one, so give it a try and then come back and see how I do it.

