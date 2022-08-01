Precision and Accuracy

So here it states, a student must measure the weight of a sodium bicarbonate compound and obtains the following measurements. 23.12 g 23.26 g 23.8 g and 23.17 g. If the true weight of the compound is 18.1 g. What can be said about the students results. Now we can see that the four measurements done by the student all hover around 23 g or so because all the numbers are very close to one another. We can say that the measurements themselves are precise. However, they are far away from the value of 18.1 g, which is the true weight of the sodium bicarbonate compound. So because of that, we can say that they are not accurate. So the measurements themselves, they would say are not accurate because they're far away from 18.1 g, but are still precise since they're very close to one another. So here we say that the answer choice would be c later on, as we deal with more complex numbers and look at things such as uncertainty will become more difficult to determine if measurements are truly precise or not. In those cases will rely on other concepts such as standard deviation or grubbs test in order to determine the precision involved in any type of measurements and calculations that we undergo for now, guys in this example though, it's clear that our numbers, although they're close to one another and precise, they're still not accurate because they're far away from the 18 g that we really want away.

