Isoelectric and Isoionic Points

we're gonna say here that are Isil Elektrik or Isil. Ionic points represent the ph where a polyp protic acid doesn't migrate to an electrical field or electric field because it's neutral. Traditionally, when we talk about electronic and ionic points, we refer to amino acids. Now a lot of amino acids have to P. K. Values because of their acidic car box a group and their amino group that can be propagated to act as an acid as well. Now we're going to say here that at the ice electric point we have an amino acid that has a negatively charged car box A group and a positively charged ammonium group. Now we're going to say here that overall the amino acid is neutral because the negative and the positive end cancel each other out. We're gonna say at the ice electric point, your amino acid exists as a sweeter and ion. So we have our car boxes group here are ammonium ion group here here this carbon that is next to the car boxes group is referred to as our alpha carbon. And we'll just write the alpha symbol actually. And the alpha carbon has connected to an alpha hydrogen. There are 20 different amino groups or amino acid groups because there are 20 different r groups when it comes to amino acids. If we dump this Zorro and ions in a solution that is more acidic. What's going to happen is we're going to pro tin eight. This car box cell group and by protein mating it now it doesn't have that negative charge. It has this newly acquired H plus group and all that remains. Is this positive charge. So we're gonna say below our ice electric point where the solution is more civic, we exist as a cat ion. If we go the opposite way and we throw the switch and ion into a more basic solution, What's going to happen is we're going to deep protein eight or remove an H Plus from this ammonium group here. As a result it becomes N. H two which is neutral overall. The charge of our amino acid to be negative. So we'd say that in a more basic solution which is above the ice electric point of my amino acid, my amino acid would exist as an an eye on a negative ion. Now as a cat ion or an ion, they would be affected by an electric field. The cat eye on being positive would be attracted to the negative plate of an electric field. And the an ion which is negative would be attracted to the positive plate of an electric field because remember opposite charges attract one another as is water and ion were at the electric at the ice electric point for an amino acid, it's neutral overall and it's not attracted or repelled by an electric field. Now that we've gotten the basic idea behind ice electric. And so, ionic points, click on the next video to see the calculations that are involved with both of these two points and how they were late to the sweeter ion, or intermediate forms of compounds.

