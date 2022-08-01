Metal Chelate Complexes

now we take a look at Liggins that possess more than one atom that can donate a lone pair. Now here we're gonna say, Liggins that possess two elements able to donate a lone pair referred to as by identity Liggins now, bye bye Dent it we mean to tooth. So it has two atoms within the structure that can each donate a lone pair to a metal ion. Now here we're going to have the two most common examples of by dental Liggins as our oxalate ion. And then here this one goes by two different names. We can call it um ethylene dia mean now by ethylene ethylene just refers to two CH 2 groups connected to one another. A mean just refers to the fact that each one is connected to a nitrogen. Now nitrogen in Group five ace which traditionally traditionally wants to make three bonds. Each nitrogen right now is making a bond to one carbon. They both still need two more bonds to get to that sweet spot of three elected three bonds to get to three bonds, they each have to connect to two hydrogen. So that's why here in this example our means are NH two. Now we're gonna say that by identity and Polident, It Liggins usually form more stable complexes with metal ions. That's because when by Dent it Liggins and Polident. It Liggins connect with the metal ion, they form cyclic structures and we're going to say that this increase in stability is called our key late effect. Now, for example here if we had a metal ion so commonly shown as cadmium here, we could have cadmium forming a connection with ethylene dia. Me now here we have this nitrogen using a lone pair to connect to the cadmium And it's still connected to its two hydrogen. And then that's connected to a CH two which is connected to another CH two. And then the other nitrogen forms a connection. Again, the nitrogen czar using their lone pairs to connect to the academy. Um And typically we're gonna say that metal ions wanna form six connections um with Liggins. So we can have three of these ethylene dia means forming cyclic structures around this cadmium ion. So here we have another nitrogen forming a connection and then finally this last one here. Okay, so here we have one of the Ethylene Diamond Liggins makes a cyclic structure. Then we have the second one here makes a cyclic structure. And then finally this last one here which makes another cyclic structure. So again by dental Liggins and Polident Liggins through the key leading effect or kill a defect for more stable complex ion structures like this because they can make cyclic structures as a result, mono dental Liggins can't do this because there's only one atom involved in donating a lone pair so they can make these cyclic structures. Now also remember when it comes to the metal ions, they typically want to form six bonds when connecting to Liggins. Okay, that helps to make a stable structure for them. Now that we've seen this continue onward to the last video, where we take a look at polly dented Liggins.

