Metal Chelate Complexes

So here we're gonna talk about the different complexes that are metal and a licking conform once they combined. First we're gonna say that a ligand can be thought of as a lewis base because it bonds to a central metal cat ion in a complex ion by using its lone pair. When you talked about general lewis acid based theories in general chemistry, remember the lewis base was the electron pair donor and the lewis acid was the electron pair. Except er a common example that we would see is for example a metal ion reacting with a compound or element with lone pairs. Here the water would serve as the lewis base or the ligand and attach itself to the lewis acid which is the calcium ion. In this example together you would add them and when you add them to create a product we call that product and add duct because you added them together. Now typically these lewis acids or metal ions, they form six connections with Liggins. Now we're gonna say here Liggins can be characterized by the number of elements in the molecule that can donate a lone pair. So there's different number of ligand atoms within any given compound that can donate a lone pair. We're gonna say that they are referred to as key leading compounds or agents because they use their lone pairs to grab onto metal cat ions. And in fact kayla just refers to as greek for crab claw because they kind of form a vise grip around the metal ion itself. Now first we can talk about Liggins that have only one leg in atom within them to donate a lone pair, we're gonna say Liggins that possess only one element able to donate a lone pair referred to as mono dented Liggins. So mono dent, it just means one tooth. Common examples here we have our water, so x minus here. Just represents a typical halogen, like your chloride ion or your fluoride ion, your bromide ion. Next we have our cyanide ion. Now your cyanide ion, technically there's a lone pair on the carbon and on the nitrogen, but it is the carbon itself that acts as the ligand adam. It is the one using its lone pair to connect to a metal ion and it is the one with the negative charge that gives the whole compound a negative charge. Overall, Next we have our hydroxide ion where the oxygen serves at donating a lone pair to connect to a metal ion. We have ammonia here. Next we have our thio sign eight ion. We're gonna stay here, technically it can be either sulfur or nitrogen that donates a lone pair to form a connection with a metal ion, but it's only one or the other, Not both at the same time, that's why it's still characterized as a mono dented Ligon. Then finally, here we have our nitrite ion and in this example it's the oxygen making a single bond that can donate a lone pair to make that connection. And here with our nitrite ion, it has resonance involved. So we could also draw it this way and in this case it would be this oxygen here that's making the single bond now that can form a connection with the metal ion. So just remember we have our ligand, which serves as a lewis base, where donates a lone pair to a lewis acid, which in this case is a metal ion. Now click onto the next video and see as we go and deeper into the different types of Liggins, where we can donate more than one just looking at them.

