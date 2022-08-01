Metal Chelate Complexes

So here we're gonna say that Liggins that possess more than two elements that are able to donate a lone pair referred to as our Polident. It Liggins. So here we have the most common of the Polident. It Liggins uh remember Polident? It in this case means many tooth. So here we have first our tri phosphate ion in this one. Although there are five negative charges. It is these three oxygen's here that are able to form the league in connection with our metal ion. Next we have diethylene trying I mean so di ethylene refers to our two ch two groups and then try a mean refers to our three main groups. Remember nitrogen wants to make three bonds ideally. So the ones on the ends are making one bond apiece, two carbons. So to complete their three bonds needed they each form two more bonds to hydrogen. The nitrogen in the center though was making two bonds to carbon. So it only needs one more. So that's why it's. NH out of the Polident Liggins, E. D. T. A. Or ethylene. Di Amin. Tetra acetate ion is the most common one that we're going to refer to. This one has numerous forms and it's all based around the fact of the oxygen's either having hydrogen or not. When they don't possess a hydrogen they'll be negatively charged and when they do they'll be neutral. It's also based on the nitrogen possessing hydrogen or not. Okay so there are numerous forms of E. D. T. A. That will be talking about. This is just one of the forms that we're seeing here. And then we have these lesser known ones here. D C T A N T A. And E G T A. For the most part, we're going to say that the ratio of Ligon two metal is 1-1, The only one that is not a 1-1 ratio with the Ligand and the metal is NTANT actually does a 2-1 ratio. So that means that we'd have to Liggins for every one medal and the effect that this has is in terms of storage geometry. So you would say that you have to N A N T A for every one medal for example, we could talk about calcium ion for all the other ones. We have a ratio of 1 to 1. So for E. D. T. A, we could say that we have one E D T. A Reacting with one metal ion. So again, remember normally the leg into metal ratio is 1-1. The only exception is NTANTA has a 2-1 ratio instead. So just remember legends are just really lewis bases. They use their lone pairs to form a connection with a lewis acid which is in this in these examples. Typically a metal ion. Keep this in mind as we delve deeper and deeper and the different types of complexes that can form the different types of filtration as well as calculations dealing with uh concentration of ions.

