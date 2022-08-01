Weak Acid-Strong Base Titrations

we've now reached the point where we've gone beyond the equivalent volume of potassium hydroxide. So here after the equivalence point of a weak acid, strong base hydration, we will have excess strong based remaining. So here as usual, we divide these mls by 1000 to get leaders multiply them by their polarity, gives us the moles of each. We see that we have the most for nitrous acid and potassium hydroxide. Remember on the reacting side to use the smaller mold, which is our determining or limiting amount and subtract them from both. That gives us zero left of the weak acid. But we're still gonna have some strong based remaining here we have plus. But here we say that the strong base has a much greater impact on the overall ph so we're just gonna go with that amount since it's a strong base. If I can find its concentration then I can use negative log of that concentration to find P. O. H. So we have 00.9 moles potassium hydroxide. We divided by the total volume of .300 L plus .130 L. That equals 0.0 to one Moeller K. O. H. And when we take the negative log of that, that's gonna give us P. O. H. Which comes out to 1.68. And if we know P. O. H then we know ph because ph is 14 minus P. O. H. That's 12.32. So these represent the different points of our weak acid, strong based filtration. So just remember when we have only weak acid by itself, we utilize an ice chart. But once we start adding strong based high trend, we switch over to an i c. F chart. And depending on where in the tight rations you are um looking, we can take different approaches to find either p. H. Or p o h.

